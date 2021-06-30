Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 46,584 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $142.42. The stock had a trading volume of 333,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,850. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

