Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $13.88 Million in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 459,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,878,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Ryanair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its stake in Ryanair by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.79. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,702. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

