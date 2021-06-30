Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $130.69 Million in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,474,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,692,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 1.42% of Gerdau as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,195,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 972,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,945,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 708,043 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 381,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,706,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

