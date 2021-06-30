Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 77,350 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.21. The stock had a trading volume of 71,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

