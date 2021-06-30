Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $46.93 Million Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,917,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Veoneer by 36.1% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veoneer by 563.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 5,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.