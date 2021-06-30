Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,185,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.95% of Micro Focus International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFGP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $91,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 22,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

