Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 90,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596,294. Oracle has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $217.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

