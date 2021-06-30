Orbs (ORBS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $179.40 million and $2.36 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00712160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.47 or 0.07585216 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

