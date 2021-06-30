O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 58.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 4.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $566.08. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,205. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.00 and a 1-year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.