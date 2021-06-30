Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 2,383.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.