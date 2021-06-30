Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:OROVF remained flat at $$17.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

