Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Up 4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 207,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $948.38 million and a PE ratio of -39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

