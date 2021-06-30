Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.45. 1,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,327. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

