Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.40. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

