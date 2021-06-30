Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 32,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,842,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,526,000. SB Management Ltd grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,785,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

