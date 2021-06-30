Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PFLC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531. Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

