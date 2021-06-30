Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $59,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

