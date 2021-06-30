Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

PTN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

