Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

