Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.02

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 3801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$51.38 million and a PE ratio of -39.62.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
