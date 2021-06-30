Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.02

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 3801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$51.38 million and a PE ratio of -39.62.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at C$369,600. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,740.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

