Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after buying an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,032,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $676.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.