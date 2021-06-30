Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $135,000 in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.84.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.