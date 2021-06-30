Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $145,000 in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

