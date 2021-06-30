Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,553 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 84.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,553 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

