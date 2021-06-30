Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.02. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 1,378 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANDY. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.