Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Short Interest Update

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 3,056.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PDMI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Paradigm Medical Industries has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters.

