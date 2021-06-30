Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys 7,824 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 3.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQV traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

