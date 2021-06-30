Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $318,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 485.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,217. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.