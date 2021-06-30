Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 58.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2,951.7% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 183,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. 7,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,407. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

