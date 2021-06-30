Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.92. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.