Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 1.25% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,478. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $136.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.