Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 290,743 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 290,743 shares during the quarter. Vericel comprises 1.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $203,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. 31,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.83 and a beta of 2.12. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

