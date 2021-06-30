Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,632 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 337.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $32,746.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,235,009 shares of company stock worth $91,786,528 over the last three months.

Shares of SDGR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,333. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.92 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48.

Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

