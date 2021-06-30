Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

PTNR opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

