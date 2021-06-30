Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Passage Bio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Passage Bio by 12.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $708.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

