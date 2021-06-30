Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of PAYA opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

