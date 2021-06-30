Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $118.00 at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Argus from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $107.54 on Monday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

