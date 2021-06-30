PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.91.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

