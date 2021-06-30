PCF Group (LON:PCF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

PCF Group (LON:PCF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON PCF opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. PCF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 16.51 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 31.81 ($0.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.24 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

About PCF Group

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

