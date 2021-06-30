Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 202.71 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $56.18 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 743,927 shares worth $81,674,053. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.