Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Pennon Group stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23.

Shares of Pennon Group are set to reverse split on Thursday, July 1st. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 1st.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

