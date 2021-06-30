PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,795,205.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 654,822 shares worth $39,655,803. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 19,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,245. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.