PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,795,205.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 654,822 shares worth $39,655,803. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 19,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,245. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
