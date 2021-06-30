Performant Financial’s (PFMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.22 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,468,941 shares of company stock worth $4,318,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

