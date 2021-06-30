Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 317,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000.

LCAAU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

