Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.86% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

