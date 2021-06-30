Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

