Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 297,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

