Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

