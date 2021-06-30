Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 126,300 Shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of GreenVision Acquisition worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRNV. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GRNV opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $688,025.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,080 shares of company stock worth $803,681. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

