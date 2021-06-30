Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $693,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $726,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

